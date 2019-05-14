Lilt : A Twist With A Modern Asian Bar In Lower Parel

LILT, as it says, is a twist with a Modern Asian Bar Room. The highlight of the restaurant was clearly stands out by positioning itself as a Club, with two standing areas accompanied by a dance floor, a DJ console, private rooftop areas for a VIP or small cozy get together, edgy and spunky furniture with a lot of contemporary and wooden elements. The bar counter is truly spectacular which has a rustic geometric diamond case to house all the bottles individually and rotate at the same time. An Instagram worth video caption. There are very intricate details be it the simple and elegant wall art, or the entrance or the wooden floor. The menu comprises a lot of modern cooking techniques, Asian dishes with a touch of India twist and also molecular mixology across the bar offering. Good plating and presentation with a great price offering. Most of the dishes below were between INR 380 to INR 550. My family & I had tried the following: Spiced Mandarin Sour Cocktail G&T #2 - Classic Gin & Tonic with a Mix of Basil Greens Red Dragon Sushi Roll Kashmiri Chilli Chicken Crab Stick Sashimi Thai Lotus Roots with Ginger Ink Lemongrass Chicken Dimsum Salmon Steak Marinated in Ginger & Citrus Ramen Non-Veg Chocolate Salted Almond Praline Pyramid Citrus Cheesecake The winner was the following dishes - Red Dragon Sushi Roll, Kashmiri Chilli Chicken; Salmon Steak Marinated in Ginger & Citrus; Chocolate Salted Almond Praline Pyramid. As a whole, it was a unique concept with really nice amazing food. Would really recommend people to give it a shot.