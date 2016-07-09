Does Swati Snacks Live Up To The Hype?

Mumbai’s oldest dining institutions are treated with reverence. There are eateries famed for either mastering a type of cuisine {think Gajalee or Aaswad} or a particular dish {strawberry and cream at Bacchelorr’s}. But over time many of these icons tend to become all about the hype and less about the eating.

Keeping this in mind, every month, we’ll visit a few of these eateries to sample the greatest hits as well as some of their newer fare to save you a trip, or urge you to make one.