Bandra West

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bandra West

Other
image - Bollywood Art Project
Other

Bollywood Art Project

LBB Users, Get A Discount Of 15% In This Painting Workshop By Bollywood Art Project on Dec 29
Bandra West
Clothing Stores
image - Aroka
Clothing Stores

Aroka

Artisanal Khadi? We're Shook By This Brand's Stunning Take On The Heritage Fabric
Bandra West
Pet Care
image - Tail Waggers
Pet Care

Tail Waggers

Spa Day For Your Fave Pooch At This Bandra Doggie Spa
Bandra West
Clothing Stores
image - F Collection
Clothing Stores

F Collection

Buy Quirky Printed Tees From INR 200 From This Funky Store
Bandra West
Travel Services
image - Broken Compass
Travel Services

Broken Compass

Broken Compass: This Travel Planning Service Gives Your Trip Direction
Bandra West
Shoe Stores
image - Habit Shoes
Shoe Stores

Habit Shoes

Indulge Your Shoe-Buying Habit At This Bandra Store
Bandra West
Boutiques
image - Sobia
Boutiques

Sobia

Boutique Love: This Bandra Store's Got An Outfit For All Occasions
Bandra West
Casual Dining
image - Kuai Kitchen
Casual Dining

Kuai Kitchen

Fancy Asian Fare? Drop By This Cute Little Outlet In Bandra!
Bandra West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Starboy Pizza & Shakes
Fast Food Restaurants

Starboy Pizza & Shakes

From Cheesy Pizzas To Yum Shakes, This Bandra Outlet Has It All!
Bandra West
Clothing Stores
image - Global Kraft
Clothing Stores

Global Kraft

Love Sarees? This Bandra Store's Got A Fab Collection
Bandra West
Clothing Stores
image - Stheart
Clothing Stores

Stheart

Get Customised: Western Dresses Tailored For You At This Cool Store
Bandra West
Clothing Stores
image - Bombay Clothing Co.
Clothing Stores

Bombay Clothing Co.

Sparkly Cocktail Dresses And Chic Tops At This Bandra Boutique
Bandra West
Shoe Stores
image - Sole To Soul
Shoe Stores

Sole To Soul

Show Me The Shoes: From Basic To Bling At This Bandra Shoe Store
Bandra West
Accessories
image - Espelho
Accessories

Espelho

Totes Awesome: This Bandra Bag Store's Got Slings, Clutches And More
Bandra West
Boutiques
image - February
Boutiques

February

Brocade Skirts And Elegant Ethnic Wear At This Bandra Boutique
Bandra West
Clothing Stores
image - Ibizza Fashion
Clothing Stores

Ibizza Fashion

We Found Denims At 1500 Up At This Bandra Store
Bandra West
Boutiques
image - Meraki Couture
Boutiques

Meraki Couture

We Found Custom-made Formal Gowns At Bandra
Bandra West
Cafes
image - Easy Cappuccino
Cafes

Easy Cappuccino

Coffee Enthusiasts? Head To Easy Cappuccino In Bandra
Bandra West
Sweet Shops
image - Sweet Bengal
Sweet Shops

Sweet Bengal

Festive Season? Treat Yourself With These Amazing Bengali Sweets In Bandra!
Bandra West
Cafes
image - Kale & Quinoa
Cafes

Kale & Quinoa

Heath Eaters? Visit This Keto Friendly & Gluten Free Cafe In Bandra
Bandra West
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Bandra West?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE