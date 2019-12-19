Lokhandwala Goes Um Doiss Tres!

In the bustling street of Lokhandwala lies this new chic restaurant serving some really amazing cocktails and a fine selection of European, Portuguese and good mix of Spanish and Mediterranean. Um Doiss tres is the best place for a good bar night mixed with some delectable food. We recommend trying the Baked Mushroom and cream cheese samosa - a must try the hot dish, Sumac tossed chickpea salad for a healthy salad, Roasted chicken Cafreal Pizza * hello Goa * and filling mushroom risotto. Sip on some refreshing coolers like the Kiwi Frappe and Black currant mojito - a perfect way to beat the summer heat. For dessert, the iconic Goan dessert Serra Durra is light and delicious. Overall, we are all counting Um Doiss Tress for our next meal.