Lovely Asian Fare In This Stunning Restaurant In Fort

Located in the prime Fort area, Asian Town is an excellent place to visit with both friends and family. If you work nearby, it’s a perfect place to hangout even for a few drinks after a busy day. It’s a huge place, with elegant interiors and a vibe of Asian culture. They have a separate set up bar. The staff was also attentive and Mr Ajay suggested some amazing drinks and dishes. Food: 1. Avocado, cucumber, carrot and cream cheese sushi: 4/5 We have been a fan of avocado sushi and decided to go with this one. Even the wasabi served was pretty authentic compared to a lot of other places we have eaten sushi at. 2. Asparagus and corn dim sums: 5/5 Asparagus and corn with baby pokchoy and cilantro. Very fresh flavours and a healthy option to go for. 3. Kimchi Mushrooms: 4.5/5 Skewers of mushrooms, marinated with Korean chilli paste and garlic served with in-house kimchi. A little on the tangier side, but a new combination which we would definitely go for again. 4. Four Treasure Vegetable in Chili Soy Garlic : 4.5/5 A vegetable mix in Chili Garlic Soy sauce. We are fans of spicy food, and this won our hearts. 5. In house jasmine fried rice (Black fungus and shitake) : 5/5 Perfectly steamed and hot rice with a slight hint of Mushroom flavor, this dish went amazingly well with the four treasure vegetable. 6. Chocolate mud pie : 4/5 Soft molten chocolate cake served in a glass, topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with some chocolate sauce. Drinks: 1. Berry Basil: 5/5 Basil infused Bombay Sapphire with in house blueberry puree, orange tincture and sour mix. The berry flavor blended effortlessly with the gin. Do order this drink if you’re a berry lover. 2. Kaffir cooler: 5/5 Fresh kaffir lime based drink, served chill. It is one of the best accompaniments for the meal. Concluding, this place is meant for everyone. They’ve a wide array of both vegetarian, non-vegetarian and even jain options available. It is perfect for an evening with Friends, Bae or Family.