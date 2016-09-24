We're Buying Quirky Glassware And Everything Else At Bandra's Cheap Jack

If you live in or around Bandra, Cheap Jack is your quintessential local store that supplies all things cool. You either visit it with a purpose to redo your room or make dash for a last minute gift for a friend’s birthday. Whether it’s wind chimes {starting INR 150}, incense sticks {INR 100}, bulb-shaped glasses {INR 80 each}, colourful water bottles {INR 150 each}, a lace clad mason jar {INR 250} or a set of wine glasses {INR 1,100} – they have everything stacked in racks under one roof.

We also spotted colourful trunks stacked proudly at the entrance. A liitle expensive though, at INR 1,600. We’d rather go to this shop at Zaveri Bazaar for trunks.