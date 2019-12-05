Call an eatery only to find out they’re shut? Why not pick yourself up after that and head to a midnight buffet instead? Surrender to the call of the stomach rumbles and hit this list. If you’re at a party that sucks, even better.
Empty Fridge? Head To These Midnight Buffets To Hog At 2 AM
Luna Nudo
Located at Level 37 at The St. Regis, Luna Nudo has an Asian-Italian menu with one appetiser, mains that include rice, noodles, pasta, salads and two desserts. It’s an unlimited buffet and the prices aren't that high, which we think it’s a pretty good deal for a five-star property.
Shell Out: INR 1,050 (per person)
Timings: 12 AM to 3 AM (on weekdays)
Poolside at VITS
Poolside at VITS will take care of your midnight munchies with their spread of Indian, Chinese and Continental cuisines. Also, the poolside view is a bonus.
Shell Out: INR 750 (per person)
Timings: 12 AM to 2 AM on Fridays and Saturdays
The Square, Novotel
The Square at Novotel has a weekend midnight buffet where you can eat-all-you want.You can gorge on North Indian and Oriental fare by the seaside, and probably sip on beer. For kids, it'll cost you INR 999.
Shell Out: INR 1,000
Timings: 11 PM to 3 AM on Fridays and Saturdays
The Orchid
Boulevard at The Orchid Hotel in Vile Parle has a midnight buffet where you can have soup, salads, main course that includes Oriental, Indian and Continental cuisine.
Shell Out: INR 650
Timings: 12 AM to 2:30 AM on Fridays and Saturdays
Long & Short
Although they don’t have a fixed-price buffet menu, Long & Short at Intercontinental, Marine Drive is a great place for indulgent late-night eating, and is open 24 hours!
Shell Out: INR 1,000 onward
Timings: 12 AM to 2:45 AM on Fridays and Saturdays
Peninsula - Peninsula Grand Hotel
The Midnight buffet here is a mix of every kind of cuisine. And the taste, we hear, is better than most of the restaurants in this list.
Shell Out: INR 400 (per person)
Timings: 1 AM to 5 AM on Fridays and Saturdays
P.S: Quite reasonable a deal, don't you think?
The Brasserie, Hilton Hotel & Resorts
While we love the offerings at the midnight spread, what we really love is the fact that we can also order alcohol along with our food here. Oh and we also hear that they have 20 types of desserts on offer!
Shell Out: INR 1,000 (per person)
Timings: 12 AM to 4 AM on Fridays and Saturdays
Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City
Located on the 18th floor of The Westin in Goregaon, this swanky restaurant has a majestic midnight buffet spread, and the ambience is what makes the dining experience a memorable one. What we love is that the buffet menu keeps changing, thus avoiding monotony.
Shell Out: INR 1,200 onward (per person)
Timings: This restaurant is open 24-hours, so you can always drop in after a hard night of partying and enjoy a lovely dinner buffet after hours.
The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza
This one’s our personal favourite because not only do we get some mouth-watering munchies in this spread, but also at a reduced price! Add to this the view of the Marine Drive and good service, and you’ve got yourself a great deal!
Shell Out: INR 1,500 (per person)
Timings: 12:30 AM to 3 AM on Fridays and Saturdays
The Earth Plate Restaurant, Hotel Sahara Star
If you’re out partying around the suburbs, drop by at The Earth Plate to enjoy a soul-comforting midnight buffet. Their buffet spread is quite impressive, and offers Italian, Mediterranean, French as well as Mexican cuisines.
Shell Out: INR 1,000 onward (per person)
Timings: 12 AM to 3:30 AM, only during weekdays
