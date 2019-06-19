No More Rain Woes: The Definitive Guide To Arming Yourself This Monsoon

We know it's ideal for you to order 'em online, but we love finding hardy, quality ones we can try on for fit before purchasing. While making the morning commute is (arguably) comparable to an adventure sport, Decathlon has reasonably priced and well-made windcheaters that will last you a long, long time. They've got a few basic colours to choose from, if you'd like a simple one that does the job. They're foldable and perfect to carry around in your bags or purses.

Alternatively, splurge at any sporting goods store - Adidas, Nike et al., all have colourful, yet slightly expensive, options to choose from.

Looking for something easier on the wallet? Head to HyperCity (Thane, Goregaon) - they have an exhaustive seasonal collection which will have you covered (heh) for everything! You could also head to any outlet of Lifestyle for really cute printed ones.