Most Authentic Gujarati Food Right From The heart Of Ahmedabad To Bombay

Tusker’S- Say hello the all-vegetarian fine dine restaurant at Sofitel. We dropped by for their Gujarati food festival recently and boy was it fun. Chefs Mukesh Kumar Baghel and Diwakar Baghel came down from Novotel Ahmedabad to curate an exclusive authentic spread that keeps your taste buds busy and intrigued. We choose a set course meal 2 for our Sunday lunch. The menu was as follows : Appetisers: Nylon Dhokla, Sev roll, and Ratalu puri. We tried their Kathiyawadi Dal and some assorted Breads and Bhaat. Desserts were my personal favourite. Basundi and Gajar ka halwa. I personally indulged in this offbeat by a personally preferred combination of puris with Basundi. Hospitality and warmth which we received not only in the food but service is something why we think they deserve a full ten on ten. Looking forward to more such fun stuff.