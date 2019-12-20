There's no valet parking but you can park around Heera Panna.
Eat Delicious Mutton Seekh Kebabs At Cafe Noorani
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Delivery Available
Great For
Pro-tip
What could be better?
The chicken biryani could be better.
I liked
If you are at Haji Ali for some divine intervention, then this is the place for some non-vegetarian pet pooja. This is not a very fancy restaurant but is surely great value for money. The mutton seekh is a must-try, and is one of their specialties.
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)