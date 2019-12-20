Eat Delicious Mutton Seekh Kebabs At Cafe Noorani

Casual Dining

Cafe Noorani

Tardeo, Mumbai
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

5-D, Tardeo Road, Haji Ali Circle, Tardeo, Mumbai

Great For

Pro-tip

There's no valet parking but you can park around Heera Panna.

What could be better?

The chicken biryani could be better.

I liked

If you are at Haji Ali for some divine intervention, then this is the place for some non-vegetarian pet pooja. This is not a very fancy restaurant but is surely great value for money. The mutton seekh is a must-try, and is one of their specialties.

