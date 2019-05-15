Mumbai's First Latin American Restaurant, With A Little Bit Of Carnival, Food & Music

Oi meaning - Hey, Hi in Portuguese, is a restaurant to fall in love with. With modern, romantic, cosy, comfortable and colourful interiors this place is al fun from the word go. The cuisine is inspired from Latin American regions such as Brazil, Peru, Spanish, Mexico, Portugal, and the menu goes well beyond typical NACHOS and TACOS. It has great options for vegetarians & Jain's as well. A Saturday noon with friends turned out a total bliss, with the variety of options you select from. The serving staff are smart and well trained to walk you through the, what’s in the menu section. To our surprise, the Cocktails were the highlight, without discrediting the food experience. So much effort on the presentation of the drinks and cocktails that the job as half done even before we sipped on any drinks or munched on any starters. We had tried the following: Drinks ▶Nutshroom Shiitake Mushroom Infused Brandy with Bourbon Whisky, homemade Almond Liqueur, Lemon Juice & Egg White. An elegant beautiful looking drink served in a Margarita styled Cocktail Glass. ▶ Sandalwood Berry Old Fashioned Berry Infused Cocktail Whisky with homemade orange bitters and sandalwood tincture. Classic old fashioned smoked Whisky. ▶ Melo Me By far the best, colourful and tastiest drink which was sweet, well balanced and had a lot going on. Pineapple wine, White Rum, homemade Saffron Syrup, with fresh Muskmelon Juice. ▶ Oi Hot Toddy Brandy, Indian spices with a touch of forest Honey, homemade chilli & ginger syrup with lemon and peach. Hot drink full of aroma, flavours and the power of spices. Soups, Salads, Starters & mains ▶ Cold Watermelon Soup (Gazpacho) A unique and cold soup made with seasonal Watermelon, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Pepper and fresh Mozzarella ▶ Roasted Pumpkin Salad Slow roasted (small half) Pumpkin stuffed with green leaves, some pomegranate to add that sweetness, Greek yoghurt & Feta Cheese. The presentation of the dish was outstanding. Scooping the caramelized pumpkin with greens, feta to add that little sour taste. ▶ Brazilian Cheese Bread Brazilian bread served with Garlic, Parsley Aioli, Rojo Mojo Aioli. ▶ Chicken Croquet Grilled Chicken and Manchego Cheese Croquets Served with Chilli Lemon oil & in house mayo. ▶ Tofu Tacos – Avocado, Tofu, Greens, Pickles & Cheddar ▶ Pulled Duck Tacos Pulled Duck, Shredded, Pickles, Salsa & Cheddar ▶ Chicken Asado with Chimichurri Whole Chicken Leg roast served with Sweet Potatoes, Tomatoes & Pepper Salsa, Chimichurri & our in-house ketchup ▶ Brazilian Curry More like a Thai curry with a hint of Coconut, which was infused with South American Spices such as roasted Cumin, turmeric and Coriander served with steamed rice. Desserts ▶Dulce De Leche Cookie ▶Flavourless Cake with Olive Oil – Served with Hazelnut Mousse, Orange Jelly and Orange Reduction