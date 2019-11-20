Freshly churned ice cream served at nowbynaturals. I tried the Choco hazelnut ice cream with the stimulating flavor of chocolate & the crunch of hazelnuts. I never get away with one so I also ordered for Mango & passion fruit. Loved the fresh mango pieces and yes I miss uh mangoes It is difficult to choose the best from these two so I recommend both of them. You all must visit this place, you'll love it.
Drop By This Outlet To Try Freshly Churned Ice Creams
Dessert Parlours
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Also On Naturals Now
Dessert Parlours
Comments (0)