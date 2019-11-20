Drop By This Outlet To Try Freshly Churned Ice Creams

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

Naturals Now

Juhu, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 49, 13th North South Road, JVPD Scheme, Juhu, Mumbai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Freshly churned ice cream served at nowbynaturals. I tried the Choco hazelnut ice cream with the stimulating flavor of chocolate & the crunch of hazelnuts. I never get away with one so I also ordered for Mango & passion fruit. Loved the fresh mango pieces and yes I miss uh mangoes It is difficult to choose the best from these two so I recommend both of them. You all must visit this place, you'll love it.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Dessert Parlours

Naturals Now

Juhu, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 49, 13th North South Road, JVPD Scheme, Juhu, Mumbai

image-map-default