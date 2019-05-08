New Gem In Powai

The knotty yard is this newly opened place in Powai. The place is LIT and is the best place for youngsters to party! They have an amazing range of cocktails as well as mocktails. They serve Chinese, finger food, Italian and Continental food. The Dj system is amazing. Coming to what I had in drinks i had skal and knottiest dream. Both the drinks were strong and hard in taste❤️❤️. Talking about the appetizers, my favourite was chicken sliders with fries which had a lovely presentation as well as an amazing taste. In the main, my all-time favourite chicken biryani served with raita. So to end this delicious meal on a sweet note we had their Rasmalai Tres Leches ( Highly Recommended)!