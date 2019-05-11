Feed Your Soul With Nom-Nom Momos At Suraj Lamas Momos, Versova

Suraj Lamas momos is located in Versova, Andheri West. The highlight of this place is, it's a pocket-friendly place. If you crave for the lip-smacking momos stop at Andheri West, feed yourself with the most amazing Momos for ₹50-60 per plate which is extremely cheap for the quantity served along with white and red chutneys. Steamed momos are authentic Tibetan originated dish loaded with juicy steamed chicken and finely chopped fresh veggies.