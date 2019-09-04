On Point Decor, Quirky Menu And Great Food Is The Speciality Of Veranda

Right when you enter Veranda, you will be pleased with the amazing ambience, well-decorated walls, quirky table cloths and much more. When you open the menu, you would be in total amuse as they have used creativity in naming them, that gives your meals a headstart. Here's what I loved about the food: 1. Butter Chicken Aracini Bombs: One of the most recommended dishes to try over here. Butter chicken stuffed inside crispy balls with a gravy dip. 2. Chicken Tandoor Platter: Chicken tikka served in three different ways. Each one had its taste and the overall presentation of this dish was also great. 3. Lasooni Palak Paneer: It's like a palak gravy served with separate paneer cubes, kulchas and lemon rice. 4. Mario Goan Miranda: Rice with pomfret Goan curry. I liked the curry a lot it was perfectly made. 5. Sindrella: A biscuit based dessert, which had a salted caramel sauce topping. 6. Gulkand Choco Bar: This was one of the most unique desserts I ever tried. The gulkand flavour surprisingly complimented the Chocolate bar.