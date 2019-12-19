On The Backwaters Of The Waldevi River, This Eco-Resort Is A Peaceful Retreat

Close to natural beauty, this resort is ideal whether you're looking for a romantic getaway with your SO or looking for a weekend away with your group of friends.

What we really love about the place is the fun range of outdoor and nature activities you can try while you're here. Not only do they have an outdoor pool where you can laze, but the backwaters are a hop-skip-jump away from the property. You can try paddle boating on the lake too. If you're really into living the sustainable life, you can even try your hand at farming and take a bullock cart ride or cycle around the farm. There's trekking in the hills nearby, plus a range of sports on the property too for you sporty types.

If you just want to laze and do nothing else, that's a definite option. Choose from their luxurious suites, spacious cottages and villas. Each room or cottage comes with mountain or lake views so there isn't a bad option in sight.

Price: Executive Cottages at INR 6,500, Deluxe Cottages at INR 6,999, Suites at 7,500