One Of The Finest Pan Asian Restaurants In Andheri

Last night visited one of the finest Pan Asian in the suburb for Dinner. Yazu is located in the locality of Andheri just right beside Infinity Mall 1. Yazu is surely the right place to visit for a Candlelight date with your loved once and indulge yourself in scrumptious Pan Asian cuisine experience paired ith Sangrias. Yazu has an indoor and outdoor area available for seating. They have seating comfy cosy sofa seatings available for larger groups of people This place serves one of the best Pan Asian food in Suburb with vibrant and mesmerizing interiors done all over the place. The staff were outstanding, very friendly and the response was very prompt, Especially David took great care of us. Their Chef's special signature dessert "The Chef Mess". Where the chef prepares their signature dessert right in front of you which was surely very appealing and satisfying for your eyes and soul, though the dessert was quite pricey surely worth experiencing. • We Ordered : •In Drinks Rosso Sangrias •In Sushi Prawns Tempura with Creamy Salmon Yazu Signature Roll •In Dumplings We tried the Chef special: Truffle Edamame Dumplings •In Appetizers Classic Prawns Tempura • In Mains Chicken Phad Thai • In Dessert The Chef's Mess Tiramisu