Opa: A Middle-Eastern Cafe With Some Great Vibes & Yum Food

The restaurant is divided into two sections. One being a quiet place at the right side of the entrance, while other which is inside is a rooftop, livelier with comfy couches, Lanterns, Palm trees and a bar in the centre. As soon as you enter the floor, there is a retail store called Souk Bazar. People can buy some amazing stuff out there. The hallway gives a royal feeling and is photo-worthy. It gives a rich feel to the restaurant. 🍹Means Mocktail 🍸Means Cocktail 🍗Means Non-Veg 👌Means Highly Recommended Coming to the F&B, we ordered 🍹Virgin Mary – A citrusy orange mocktail. Liked the taste. It was very refreshing. 🍸Mandarin Caipiroska – A mojito with Vodka. Liked the taste. 🍸Classic LIIT – A mix of all possible alcohol to get the party started. Loved the mixology. 🍸👌Bellini – A perfect blend of peach syrup and Premium Sparkling Chandon Wine. The Cherry added to it made this cocktail even more beautiful. The taste was simply wow. Best for those who like sparkling wines. Wanted to try their speciality so ordered, 🍗👌Hot Mazze Platter – A mix of Adana Kababs, Shish Taouk, Hummus, Falafel, Grilled Chicken, and fries. A very big platter which can serve 3-4. Loved the taste of all the items in it. The best was the hummus. 🍗Lebanese Spiced Chicken drumstick – Four pieces of Chicken drumstick marinated and Tandoored in Lebanese spices. Served with salad by the side. The chicken was tender and juicy. 🍗Chicken Pide - Pide is a Turkish flatbread which is baked with toppings in a stone oven. It is very different from pizza. The chicken pieces were well cooked and were tasty. Could have been made better with more chicken and cheese topping. A good item to order if you like flatbread. 🍗Chicken Arabic Kabsa rice – Tender Chicken tandoori served on a bed of coriander rice. Served with Arabic Daqoos (Tomato, Garlic, Cilantro Sauce) and fresh mixed salad by the side. For dessert, We had to try the very famous Middle Eastern dessert. 👌Traditional Baklava – Super tasty with the right amount of sweetness, Five pieces of (puff pastry) Baklava rolls with lots of Pistachios and almonds. Served with whipped cream. Loved the taste. Cannot be missed if you are at Opa. Chocolate Expresso Fudge – A little bitter chocolate fudge. The right amount of softness. Liked the presentation and the taste. The service is good and prompt. Will be visiting them soon for their special event night. Highly recommended for middle eastern food.