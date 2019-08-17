Clothes, Jewellery, Food & More: Conquer The Open Market At Lokhandwala Under INR 2,000

As soon as you enter the Kamdhenu Shopping Centre, you see rows of gorgeous shiny neckpieces that immediately grab your attention. The tiny store called Beauty Arts, has beautiful stone-studded neckpieces, earrings, nose pins, accessories, hats and caps and even costume jewellery for men (if you love Bhai, you’ll find a replica of his bracelet here!)

Price: The stone neckpieces start at INR 300 and you can even get pretty jewellery for less.