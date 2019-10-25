Fashion Street has iconic status for non-Mumbai residents. But years on, does it still warrant a visit? We started with the stall opposite Bombay Gymkhana and perused through the innumerable stalls at fashion street to come up with our top finds which were worth the long, sweaty walk.
Iconic Fashion Street: Our Pick Of Sneakers, Backpacks & Denims
For Trendy Sneakers
Sneakers have been in fashion for quite some time now. While not all us would be willing to shell out thousands to get the branded ones, so here's where you go. From pastel shaded ones to monochrome ones and from printed ones to diamond-studded ones - there are tons of shoe shops offering casual wear sneakers.
Price: INR 300 upwards
For Summer Dresses
Whether it is buying a nice chiffon dress to appear chic at the beach or just a cute one to get us through the blazing heat of the city, the street has a lot of shops that house some pocket-friendly and trendy printed dresses and maxis that can surely prep us for the summer wave.
Price: INR 400 onwards (We've bought a few for INR 300 as well, so bargain)
For Belts, Caps & Watches
There are a dozen shops dedicated only to accessories like belts, hats, caps and watches. You can find belts as cheap as INR 100. Whereas you can grab trendy caps at INR 150 onwards. And did we tell you there are a few stores with luxury knockoffs ranging from Louis Vuitton to Gucci.
Price: INR 200 upwards
For Statement Jewellery
While Colaba is the best for statement jewellery, we'd say give Fashion Street a chance. If we are looking for statement accessories, then our hunt stops here. Known for beautiful chokers and drop earrings, there are a few stores which are a one-stop-shop for anyone looking for that perfect kind of accessories to wear on special occasions. We especially liked their wedding-friendly earrings and necklace sets which we’re hoarding for the winter.
Price: INR 50 upwards
Denims
There are entire shops in fashion street dedicated completely to different types of denim and bottom wears like leggins, jeggins and track pants. While we can't compare the quality of these denims with premium brand, they are good for daily use and would easily last you for 5-6 months. Apart from denims, you can also grab some comfy leggings and palazzos as well. Pair these with kurtis or tank tops to ace the look.
Price: INR 600 upwards (for denims), INR 200-300 (for leggings), INR 200 (for palazzos)
Pro-Tip
Fashion Street is easily accessible via both the Western Line and the Central Line. The nearest station on the Western Line is Marine Lines and the nearest station on the Central Line is CST. Fashion Street is accessible by public transport from both stations.
Please note weekends tend to get crowded, particularly on Saturday and Sunday evenings. We suggest you be prepared to bargain for the best prices. And head's up, there's a lot of fake products here too, so just know those Adidas you spotted are definitely not the real deal.
Fashion Street is open from around 10.30 AM to 10 PM. Hours may vary during holidays.
Comments (0)