Iconic Fashion Street: Our Pick Of Sneakers, Backpacks & Denims

Fashion Street is easily accessible via both the Western Line and the Central Line. The nearest station on the Western Line is Marine Lines and the nearest station on the Central Line is CST. Fashion Street is accessible by public transport from both stations.



Please note weekends tend to get crowded, particularly on Saturday and Sunday evenings. We suggest you be prepared to bargain for the best prices. And head's up, there's a lot of fake products here too, so just know those Adidas you spotted are definitely not the real deal.

Fashion Street is open from around 10.30 AM to 10 PM. Hours may vary during holidays.

