Navroz Mubaarak: We Give You 8 Authentic Parsi Dishes To Treat Your Tastebuds To

This isn't your regular scrambled eggs. Parsis love their eggs to be soft (so soft it melts in your mouth) and spicy. And we love it that way too. Akuri Pav is the perfect breakfast option, and your Parsi meal isn't really complete without this. Get the best at Cafe Irani Chai in Mahim, and thank us after you devour on it.

P.S. - While you're at it, order yourself some piping hot Irani chai too.