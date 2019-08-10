Navroz Mubaarak: We Give You 8 Authentic Parsi Dishes To Treat Your Tastebuds To

Every year, during this time, don't you wish you had your share of Parsi friends who'd call you home for a scrumptious authentic meal to bring in the Parsi New Year? No Navroz is worthwhile without its delicacies. Hence we've curated a few iconic dishes for you to gorge on, and if you haven't tried Parsi cuisine yet, then make hay while the sun shines.
Akuri And Pav
This isn't your regular scrambled eggs. Parsis love their eggs to be soft (so soft it melts in your mouth) and spicy. And we love it that way too. Akuri Pav is the perfect breakfast option, and your Parsi meal isn't really complete without this. Get the best at Cafe Irani Chai in Mahim, and thank us after you devour on it.
P.S. - While you're at it, order yourself some piping hot Irani chai too.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Chicken Farcha
Go nom-nom with the fried Parsi chicken! Much before KFC started selling their fried chicken, people had been going gaga over this delicacy. And why not? Farcha's eternal flavours are too good to not be chomped upon. Get your best pick from the Parsi Amelioration Committee. We bet you won't be able to stop licking your fingers. *drool*
Patra Ni Macchi
If you're a Bengali and you're reading this, you will relate to how similar Patra Ni Macchi is to Maachher Paturi. This preparation of steamed fish, tossed and turned in spicy chutney, and packed in a banana leaf, is the star of the show, clearly. And Jimmy Boy's in Fort is your go-to place for gorging on this heavenly dish. Club it with some fine white rice, we say!
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Mori Dar
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Mutton Dhansak
One of the most popular and loved meals of the Parsis, this nutritionally rich dish is a pure gastronomic delight. Dhan refers to lentils and sak refers to vegetables, and together, they're cooked with soft mutton, or chicken, and coated with the perfect amount of spices. Grab a plate of one of the best Dhansak preparations at Britannia and Co, in Fort.
Kolmi No Patio
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Jardaloo Sali Boti
Most of you must have had Sali Boti before but since its an absolute favorite, we will recommend it anyway. This spicy and tangy meat prep with apricot is a dish that will stay with you (or grow on you) for a while. Served with tiny potatoes, we love to hog on it. Head to any Parsi joint, especially Britannia & Company Restuarant, in the town for a perfectly made plate of Sali Boti.
Malido
And now, to satiate your sweet tooth, dig in to a bowl of Malido. This sweet dish is garnished with a lot of dry fruits, and we're already in love with it. Have it with a unique Parsi bread called Papri. You can get some real good Malido at this restaurant.
Head out this Navroz and make it count!
