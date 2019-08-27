Pizza With A Desi Twist!

La Pino’z Pizza is located just 10-12 mins from Vile Parle East Station. It is a small place which can accommodate 12-14 people (indoor seating). The interior is quite decent and simple. The ambience is good, but since it's small, the place gets noisy if all the tables are occupied. We tried out their: A. Regular Size Pizzas (4 pieces) : 1. Cheezy 7 Pizza: Only recommended if you love cheese as it contains different types of cheese and noo toppings. It's like a new version of margarita pizza 2. Paneer Tikka Pizza: Consisted of Paneer Cubes tossed in Tikka type sauce and cheese. 3. Cheese Lovers Pizza: Honestly didn’t like this Pizza that much, because it contained only topping and cheese like other pizzas. 4. Garlic to Pizza: This pizza was the spiciest one from the other three again it contained almost similar toppings. But if you love spicy food you can go for it. B. Cheese Garlic Bread: Contained 4 pieces of garlic bread topped with cheese. Tasted good but the quantity can be increased as per its price. C. Punjabi Fries: Fries topped with paneer pieces and tandoori sauce. D. Shakes: 1. Strawberry 2. Nutty Belgian 3. Oreo 4. Peanut Butter Honestly, all the shakes were good and retained all of their original flavours.