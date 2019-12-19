El Rancho In Powai Does Mexican & American Fare At Pocket-Friendly Prices

El Rancho is a small cosy cafe situated in the lanes of Hiranandani, Powai. The cafe serves Mexican and American cuisine. While they don't have a very wide menu, the selective dishes served here are really impressive. This place is actually 2-in-1, there's El Rancho with the Mexican and American, and then there's Pick-Pocket which is another brand under the same roof serving Lebanese cuisine. Both share the same space and have a reversible menu. So you can enjoy a variety of delicious fare served in one place. The best thing I liked here and would mention is the pricing. They are very moderately priced and provide the value for money. The dishes start at about INR 99 and go up to INR 249 only. Here's what I tried: Shredded Burger Chicken - This was something really different. It was very saucy and the bun was perfectly done. It wasn't like a normal burger, the chicken, cheese, and sauces were inside the circular bun, and it wasn't like a patty. The quantity of the chicken was sufficient. It's a highly recommended dish. Mushroom and Feta Slice Pizza - This pizza slice was soft and extremely cheesy. They had added a generous amount of feta cheese and sliced button mushrooms on the pizza. Loaded Nachos - This was a bit average. I guess it was because they had used packaged tortillas, and the sour cream and Mexican sauce with kidney beans served with those tortillas wasn't that impressive a combination. If they improve the tortillas, the dish will taste much better. Overall, it's an affordable place that serves delicious food worth every penny charged.