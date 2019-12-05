Pot-Pourri Serves Good Food Along With A Pretty Ambiance!

Pot-pourri is one of the most famous restaurants in vashi. It is located in Inorbit mall vashi which is at just 1min walkable distance from the vashi station. The ambience is pretty good. The seating arrangements are perfect. The bar area is also very nice and the staff was also very helpful. It is a nice place to hang-out with friends or to go on a date with your loved ones. They also have a buffet which is very good. Their food is also pretty tasty. I had a handful of dishes from here. Drinks:- 1. Orange summer tea - a very nice cocktail with orange juice and vodka in it. The combination is pretty good. 2. Crunchy coffee and chocolate chip - a nice chocolate drink for all the chocolate lovers out there. Starters:- 1. Chicken wings with bbq sauce- a nice starter to start with the chicken wings went very well with the bbq sauce and it tasted very good. 2. Lebanese chicken and cheese - a nice Lebanese dish. It is a must-try dish that I would recommend here in pot-pourri. The chicken pieces are very tasty and cheese on top of it is the icing on the cake Mains:- 1. American pizza - a nice pizza with a good amount of cheese and chicken in it. It was a thin crust pizza which was even better. 2.peri peri roast chicken - nice roasted chicken breast pieces in some chilli sauce served with some french fries and mint chutney. Dessert:- salted caramel tart and Jamaican spice cake - both the cakes were amazing and consisted of a lot of chocolate in it. In all, I just loved my meal here at pot pourri and I would say that it is a must-try restaurant for all the food lovers out there.