Pot Pourri: A Hidden Gem With Scrumptious Food In Chembur

Pot Pourri: One of the known places in Chembur's Cubic Mall has a used sitting arrangement a big dance floor which just opposite to the entry of the restaurant Big Bar Table just perfect for cocktail & mocktail lovers to enjoy dance and sip sideways. BDM / EDM chartbusters by the DJ create a perfect atmosphere in the restaurant Started with beer and roly-poly punch: An orange-flavored drink with drops of lime juices in it. Amazing taste and perfectly presented. Along with this, we ordered Spiced up nuts and makhana: Presented in an airtight bottle with lots of makhana nuts and almonds peanuts. A perfect bitting that goes with beer. Nachos platter: A very big tray of crispy nachos platter served with four types of sources that is salsa mayonnaise Chipotle and green Ginger sauce was very yummy Mains: Punjabi chole with pav & lachha: North Indian Traditional taste of chole perfectly court and very aromatic. the bread that was served was very soft and very yummy. It was freshly made in the restaurant Desserts: Bitter chocolate dome:- Chocolate balls topped with hot caramel sauce and filled with chocolate mousse. The perfect end to the dinner. Server and the Sr.Staff member helped us in choosing the best food and their hospitality, service, and food was highly appreciable Thank you pot pourri for the amazing evening!