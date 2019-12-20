Drop By This Pretty Cafe To Chill With Your Colleagues!

All Elements at BKC is a newly opened cafe and bar right in the middle of a corporate park. It's the perfect spot for a drink after working hours or a quick snack. The decor is earthy and chic with a lot of greenery around. They have made good use of colours and mirrors to brighten up the place. Artsy murals painted on the walls and irregular objects placed on shelves give it a very chill vibe. And most of the items placed in the decor can be bought and taken home as a remembrance. Coming to food: Seared mushrooms: 4.5/5 A little hint of spiciness with creamy mushrooms, which were grilled perfectly. If you love to add spice to your palate, this one's for you. Avocado and Jalapeno Soft Tacos: 4.5/5 The smoothness of avocado with the edge of jalapenos in these tacos served with salsa and sour cream. We love this one! Penne Mamma Rosa: 4/5 A proper pink pasta, this dish was penne cooked well in a creamy arrabiatta sauce and topped with parmesan. Quinoa Buddha Bowl : 5/5 Power-packed quinoa with the goodness of almonds, pomegranate, kale and all things healthy. A little seasoning with this would do wonders. Orange and Kiwi Smoothie: 5/5 An unexpectedly good drink of orange and kiwi, smoothie up to beauty. We love this one! Black Magic: 5/5 Orange juice, peach crush, lime juice and soda blended and served with loads of crushed ice. This was a very good accompaniment for all the dishes. Chocolate and Walnut Brownie: 3/5 A sense brownie with chocolate sauce drizzled all over it. We missed the flakiness of a good brownie in this one but this would taste amazing with vanilla ice cream. Classic New York Cheesecake with seasonal fruit compote: 3/5 The cheesecake in itself was amazing. Perfectly creamy and soft. The compote was something we could do away with and the cheesecake by itself would be a bomb. The menu was created keeping in mind the fast pace of BKC and can serve as a good grab and go option as well. Finding this cute and quaint place in the middle of a corporation jungle is a breath of fresh air!