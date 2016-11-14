Paneer Parantha, Chai And More: What To Eat At The Legendary Prithvi Cafe

The food menu here has come a long way. From the basics like cutting chai, their famous Irish coffee, samosa and puffs, they’ve moved on to include stuffed paranthas, biryanis, hummus and pita bread, sandwiches, pizzas and exotic desserts. And trust me, they’re all worth a try.

The paranthas are served with raita, dal makhani and pickle and my favourite is the stuffed paneer parantha – soft yet crisp. The biryanis are delicious and bursting with flavours. They’re served with raita, pickle and salad. Street food like sev puri, bhel puri, chaat and pav–bhaji are worth a try too.