Yeda Republic Is Evil Styled Lounge Bar With Space Suit & Dark Alleys

At the Yeda Republic, the first thing you observe is the Caribbean stripes styled flag hung down from the entrance which has a large canopy, string lights, and a cool selfie point. It is mainly a lounge and a party destination located in the basement. As you take the stairway towards the lounge area you begin to notice a lot of PROPS more life-like who seems to use a SPACE SUIT with GAS MASKS and RESPIRATORY pipes. While you enter it's like entering an experimental LAB. Remember RESIDENT EVIL?? Dark zones, Gas chambers, Ceiling with human bodies strapped with masks, ropes, jute bags, tunnel-like entry to the restrooms, waiters dressed like prisoners in orange one-piece suits are some of the traits of this lounge. The bar counter is clearly the highlight -large cylindrical pipes which drop down from the ceiling and houses the Bar Bottles, for the rest of the display. Impressive stuff on the creatives. Juhu being the party hubs with a lot many brands surrounding, Yeda does boast about great happy hours from 7pm to 9pm. Good 2 hours to grab a few shots and party at one of the best lounges. With happy hours, it is definitely a pocket-friendly place. Weekends are cover charges applicable for the VIP zones which are secluded areas maintaining the theme and the grunge style. Food is typical bar finger food where you don't really bother much when you decide to party hard. I would rate this average and the drinks are decent with a simple straightforward presentation. So if your party is around Juhu then don't miss YEDA and make sure the weekend reservation table is planned as it gets really crowded.