Located inside Mahalaxmi racecourse premises Gallops is magical. Let me share my experience - blast from the past fellas I ordered for: • Boneless pieces of chicken marinated in yogurt & spices • Chicken Dum Biryani mate I must tell uh it did not meet my expectation being a hardcore biryani lover but the staff was respectful enough to replace it • Baked Jalebi Cheesecake with maple syrup definitely you must try the most delicious dessert at gallops Do I even need words to describe the beauty of this place.. A perfect spot to think about my next blog
With A Breathtaking View & Yum Biryani, Gallops Will Make Your Day Special!
Fine Dining
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The chicken dum biryani could have been better.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family
Also On Gallops
Fine Dining
Comments (0)