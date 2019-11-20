With A Breathtaking View & Yum Biryani, Gallops Will Make Your Day Special!

Located inside Mahalaxmi racecourse premises Gallops is magical. Let me share my experience - blast from the past fellas I ordered for: • Boneless pieces of chicken marinated in yogurt & spices • Chicken Dum Biryani mate I must tell uh it did not meet my expectation being a hardcore biryani lover but the staff was respectful enough to replace it • Baked Jalebi Cheesecake with maple syrup definitely you must try the most delicious dessert at gallops Do I even need words to describe the beauty of this place.. A perfect spot to think about my next blog