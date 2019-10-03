Mumbaikars, if you are someone who likes to experience the rush of a boozy night with the serenity of mellow interiors or likes to tingle your sensations with a decadent Pan-Asian spread, ‘Shibui’ is the spunky high-energy bar you need to head-to now! Located in the upper level of Shizusan at High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel, this bar lives up to the Asian aesthetics of simplicity and unobtrusive beauty by tucking you away from the mundane and impulsiveness of Mumbai life instantly.
This High-Energy Bar In Lower Parel Comes With Spunky Pan-Asian Interiors And Cocktail Experiences
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
Rejoice! ‘Shibui’ is a feast for the eyes with its millennial vibe, tranquil interiors, eclectic pastel decor and sit down dining. This bar looks like a Spring scene right out from the Asian movie sets and we can bet it will surprise you with layers of perfection and brilliance. If you have an unplanned corporate meet or want to boast for hosting that lavish day-out with your friends, this octane bar brings to you a melting pot of extraordinary presentation and delectable taste all at once.
Sit-back for a conversation or dance-away the night with a whole new menu of satisfying cocktails like the Satan’s Whiskers, Mary Pickford, Shibui Sour and Rum Rangoon. Munch along some authentic Wheat Beer Soup Dumplings, Gin Edamame and Shitake Petit Pois, and Japanese Futomaki bursting full of South-East Asian spices and preparation.This cozy yet enticing bar brings to you the best of multicultural party and culinary tricks from China, Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and even Korea! To keep the party going, they also have some lively music to match the aesthetics of this bar.
Pro-Tip
This stunning bar has got us crushing on its classy vibe, and traditional yet modern outlook on culinary and cocktail presentation. If you like to pay attention to the ambiance and presentation as much with the taste and drinks, there is no reason why this should not be on the top of your chart!
