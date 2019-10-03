This High-Energy Bar In Lower Parel Comes With Spunky Pan-Asian Interiors And Cocktail Experiences

Rejoice! ‘Shibui’ is a feast for the eyes with its millennial vibe, tranquil interiors, eclectic pastel decor and sit down dining. This bar looks like a Spring scene right out from the Asian movie sets and we can bet it will surprise you with layers of perfection and brilliance. If you have an unplanned corporate meet or want to boast for hosting that lavish day-out with your friends, this octane bar brings to you a melting pot of extraordinary presentation and delectable taste all at once.

Sit-back for a conversation or dance-away the night with a whole new menu of satisfying cocktails like the Satan’s Whiskers, Mary Pickford, Shibui Sour and Rum Rangoon. Munch along some authentic Wheat Beer Soup Dumplings, Gin Edamame and Shitake Petit Pois, and Japanese Futomaki bursting full of South-East Asian spices and preparation.This cozy yet enticing bar brings to you the best of multicultural party and culinary tricks from China, Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and even Korea! To keep the party going, they also have some lively music to match the aesthetics of this bar.