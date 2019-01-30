Head Out To This Place To Sip Into Some Luxurious Cocktails!

Ark 2.0 - A curve that only bends towards a magnificent experience. Entering this luxurious property itself give you such a good feeling and here they have - Ark, that totally awaits you for a great time ahead. This perhaps has to be one of the most interesting places I have actually been in a very long time. They have a specially curated Bar menu that caters to some crazy cocktails and nibbles you can look forward too. (Not to forget every drink made by the bartender has a meaning/significance behind it). I really wouldn’t be surprised if people actually start ordering their lavish cocktails instead of their usual drinks which I think would be a great idea. Coming to the order - Cocktails - Night Lamp (from their bulb cocktail menu) - comes with the concoction of absolute vodka, beer, peach juice, passion fruit, and kaffir limes leave. Whiskey is a glass kept below topped with a large Ice cube and a slice of orange on top. Peyched - (LID at its best) what really got my attention besides the usual mixture was that it was actually served in a large pot. The straws were the unique wooden ones where you could sip and relish this drink. My personal take - Sip on this and definitely enjoy their beautiful ambiance Soul Spa - Was from the organic and low-calorie menu. Every ingredient here is basically therapeutic and is a substitute with the usual. Honey used instead of the lime/sugar syrup, eucalyptus essence, chamomile tea and aged bourbon whiskey.comes with the Chinese bamboo plant beside giving it the spa feel. Perfectly balanced. Golden Nectar - I think I was almost living the Harry Potter dream looking at the presentation. (That thing totally looked like the quidditch) Just excellent. Comes in a bumblebee kind of shape. The mixtures are - turmeric, honey, green gooseberry, pineapple and infused with basil. 4 cigar Shots - Shots that comes in a cigar case and the alcohol comes inside a test tube giving it that entire look. (Bourbon Vanilla, Cuba Corona, German Cigar, Ramco J) - if you’re a shot lover - this is the one to Order. Food - Tandoori Mushrooms - freshly baked mushrooms with some grated cheese on top. Neat and well made. Cheese and Jalapeño Cigars - This was the finest. Cheese and some fresh greens inside the roll, mixed really well. One cannot miss the chutney that comes at the side of it. Thai Green Veg Curry with Basil Rice - great texture and well played on the greens and the rice. The rice was totally infused in the Thai gravy. Coconut does the good trick here. Goes really well with the drinks. Overall this place has some crazy cocktails an elite ambiance and some subtle music. The variation in the drinks is something you can look out for and moreover there’s something for everyone at this extravagant place.