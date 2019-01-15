Head Out To Carter Road For Some Good Food And Good Vibes

I was here for lunch and dinner. This place truly has amazing vibes!! They have a pleasant atmosphere and an amazing view while dining out here. They play some really good music too with super friendly staff. Talking about food, I had a variety of dishes like the nachos which were truly worth craving for, they were cheesy and loaded with yummy veggies! Quantity was also pretty good. Triple schezwan rice (non-veg) which was a mixture of rice and noodles were spicy and yummy! The Chilli Paneer Black pepper China box wherein you can choose either rice or noodles were equally amazing! Had the classic cheesy fries thumbs up for that! Delectable white sauce pasta with few veggies left me craving for more!! And also had the paneer chilli starters, the quantity was very less though. Last but not least, there is always a room for desserts. Well, all the desserts here are eggless. Had the Layer cake on which they pour chocolate sauce which makes it all the more delectable with rich and sinful chocolate. Overall a really good experience! Head to Carter road social with your group for an awesome time!