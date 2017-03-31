Pani Puri Shots, Pav Bhaji Fondue & More Wacky Food At SpiceKlub In Lower Parel

Amidst numerous restaurants and cafes is a tiny door that says SpiceKlub. The menu is diverse and they have various dishes that involve molecular gastronomy and is particularly a treat for someone looking for something exciting to do for the weekend. They welcome you with eight kinds of chutneys which is enough to make you want more. The test tube pani puri is both amazing for the eyes and the taste buds. The naanza is delicious and the pav bhaji fondue is lip-smacking.

For desserts they have so many mesmerising options. We tried the soap cake and all we could say is wow! We also tried the bubbling kulfi which comes with five sauces {malai, caramel, blueberry compte, rose caviar and chocolate} and is terribly cold {in a good way of course}. It comes in the form of little, brittle stones. We went in the afternoon on a weekday so it wasn’t super crowded, but during weekends, its better to get reservations done.

For the kind of presentation they offer, the price is very reasonable. Before you leave, they give complimentary pan-flavoured chocolate that makes you feel so fresh. This place is more about the food than the ambiance, but having said that, the interiors compliment the food and the lighting is perfect for those #foodporn pictures.