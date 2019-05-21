Station Bar Can Heal Your Mid Week Blues For Sure

I recently visited Station Bar with a friend for lunch. The food undoubtedly is fabulous, but the drinks definitely need a little improvement. Best to stick to the usual ones than to experiment here. I tried the malai and achari tikka duo and it was served on top of the coal. The fragrance and the flavour of coal gave it a very unique taste. We then tried the chicken shawarma and the chicken wonton cups. Both of which were very nicely made and tasted great. The veggie pizza is a must try. Even for carnivores like us, this pizza was really delicious. Then we had the Punjabi masala chicken curry and Hyderabadi biryani. The chicken curry was just perfect. The chicken was well marinated and the curry had a delicious flavour to it along with being perfectly bhuna hua. The biryani was again flavourful but the chicken in it was a little bland and under marinated. We then ordered for desserts which I was disappointed with. They didn’t have anything from the desserts except for brownie and ice cream which also was incomplete as the menu says it has apple crumble too which also wasn’t there. In all, it’s a great place, but I recommend them being more courteous and warm.