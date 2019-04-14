Take A Ride With London Taxi For An Amazing Culinary Experience

London Taxi is a spacious and super bright restaurant. The ambience is made using a mix of modern and rustic elements. The seatings are nice and comfortable with great options for all size of groups. They have a huge fully stacked up bar on the ground floor plus a mini bar on the 1st floor. The menu here takes Indian cuisine to the next level with sophisticated plating and they have added their own creative touch to a lot of dishes. The menu has global cuisine available too. Prices are not too high and the quantity served is also satisfactory. The service was amazing as the staff here is polite, attentive and they know the menu really well. What I Had & Liked - APPETIZERS~ Thai Prawn Broth. Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Tikka. MAINS~ Earl Grey Tea Smoked Dal Makhani. DESSERTS~ Chocolate Hazelnut & Banana Parfait. MOCKTAILS~ Rose Apple Soda. So do head here for an amazing out of the box food experience. Trust me you won't be disappointed.