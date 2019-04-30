Texas Served In A Plate

Situated in the by-lanes of Borivali, this place does the justice of its name in the true sense! Tiny Texas is well known for its grills and barbeques and this place has tried to replicate it its in own way. The menu is good with wide varieties of grills both veg and non-veg with the Texan flavours and also has a good range of pasta and curries. Although the dishes may seem a little high on pockets the large portion of the dish and its taste would totally compensate for it. Been there for dinner 4-5 times. We Ordered: Veg Ravioli Oreo shake Paneer steak grill with parsley rice and vegetables in pesto sauce Veg Cheese Burger Cigar Rolls Caramel Custard Patty and bread with sweets onions and sauces Paneer steak burger Masala Lemonade Paneer steak grill with rice and vegetables in paprika sauce Cheese garlic bread All the dishes were more than just tasty & the portions are really worth the money!