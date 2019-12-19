Get Summer Ready With Trendy Eco-Friendly Beach Bags From The Beach Company

An extensive range of swimwear, beachwear and most importantly holiday fashion, The Beach Company is outdoing itself not only when it comes to clothing, but also with accessories. We're madly in love with their range of eco-friendly beach bags that have large totes, overnighters, slings and more.

They have a lovely range of natural bamboo bags that can hold all your beach essentials. Apart from that, they have canvas totes with prints and slogans, and jute bags too. Their range starts at INR 1,500 and can go up to INR 2,000 and above for their natural bamboo bags.

They have an extensive range of suncare, swimwear and beachwear products, even flip flops, so pick your faves and book that holiday already!