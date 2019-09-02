The Best Jamun Flavoured Gelato Stick You Should Not Miss!

I must say Shahi Durbar is the best place to taste a bunch of desserts in Bandra. A huge variety of kulfis, shakes, gelato sticks, falooda, etc. Ambience- 4/5 The best part is the ambience, they have a great style of presenting their kulfis and sticks, we can choose whichever we want. They also have caramel custard, matka kulfis and rabdi. Their mango festival is ongoing which provides different mango falooda, ice-cream, mango rabdi. TASTE Mozzarella pizza and penne pasta with cheese sauce- 3/5 Both of the dishes were ok in taste, I recommend not to try pizza or pasta at shahi durnur, because you don't have to miss the ice-cream. Mango festival -4/5 mango kulfi and mango malai rabdi.. the kulfi tasted fresh alphanso mango and rabdi was amazing, a great blend of taste. We ordered gelato sticks- 5/5 My choice was Jamun and coconut dip with choco chips and pista. I must stay Jamun stick with chaat masala is the best combination I have ever had in my life, the Jamun tasted fresh and it took me back to my childhood. The coconut was so tender fresh and I could taste real coconut with chocolate dip. Shahi Darbur Special Falooda-5/5 A blend of 2 kulfis , lots and lots of dry fruits, rich ice-cream, Sabja and a whole mixture which taste like heaven. I must say you got to try this falooda, it's super delicious. Jamun stick and shahi durbur falooda highly recommended!!