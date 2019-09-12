The Big Flip Bar: Best Ambiance To Unwind With Great Music & Good Food

The Big Flip Bar is located at Linking Road, Bandra West. What caught my attention was the LED sign at the entrance which read “Good Vibes Only”. A nice place with an interesting menu. The ambience helps you unwind with great music, allowing you to spend long hours in a retro-bar. 🍹Means Mocktail 🍸Means Cocktail 🥦Means Veg 🍗Means Chicken 🍤 Means Prawns 👌Means Highly Recommended For Drinks, we ordered 🍹👌Strawberry Pucker – A simple Virgin Mojito with Strawberry flavour. Loved the taste. It was very refreshing. 🍹Harmony – Mocktail made with Guava Juice, Passionfruit syrup, and mint leaves. The taste was just perfect. 🍸Bull Frog (LIIT) – A different presentation of LIIT. A small bottle with a blend of 5 liquors kept upside down in a glass full of ice and Red Bull. The taste was good. Best for those who like LIIT. 🍸👌Purple Rain – A perfect blend of Cranberry Juice, Vodka, and lime. Loved the taste till the last sip. Highly recommended for those who like Vodka. For the appetizer, we ordered 🍗👌Basil Chicken Tikka – Six big pieces of Chicken tikka well marinated in basil mix and tandoori. The Chicken was tender and juicy. The platting was done well with the tamarind and green chutney. Loved the taste of the tamarind chutney. It went so well with the chicken tikka. 🥦👌Wrapped Cottage Cheese – Super soft six pieces of creamy Paneer tikka which were well marinated and grilled and wrapped in Zucchini. Loved the taste and the simple presentation. One of the best Paneer starters I have had in a long time. Worth ordering. For Mains we ordered: 🍤 Spicy Basil Shrimp, Snow Peas – Not sure why do they have snow peas in the name, since there were none in the dish. The Basil Shrimp was in a thick gravy served along with noodles, and broccoli by the side. This is a meal bowl. The noodle and the basil shrimp went so well together. Loved the overall taste. 🍤👌 Grilled Prawns – ooh la! Loved the presentation and the taste. Spaghetti lover should simply go for it. Five grilled jumbo prawns served on a bed of Spaghetti. The taste was wow. The service was quick and the staff is friendly. Would highly recommend this retro-bar to go and enjoy with your gang.