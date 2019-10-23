The Busiest Cafe Of Powai: Aroma Is Just Perfect In Terms Of Food & Ambience

With a couple of outlets all over Mumbai, Aroma's Cafe is a brand in itself. Known to be one of the best and busiest cafes in Mumbai, it is premium in terms of food and ambience. Located right in the centre of Powai, in the posh Hiranandani Gardens area, Aroma's Cafe is a cosy and warm setting. With indoor and outdoor seating available, it has something for everyone's needs in terms of ambience and food. We had: Nutella Hazelnut Coffee: 5/5 For all the Chocolate and Coffee lovers out there. Made with love with rich coffee and thick Nutella. We love this! Oriental Spice Tea: 4/5 Where there is coffee, we need tea also. An exotic Indian, Ceylon and Chinese blend flavoured with cinnamon, ginger, vanilla, orange peel and clove. Fresh and delightful! Creamy Garlic Mushrooms: 4.5/5 Deliciously thick and creamy, mushrooms tossed in garlic and white sauce served with olive focaccia bread is our absolute go-to in this cold weather. Mezze Platter: 4.5/5 One of our favourite mains yet. Fresh pita bread with fantastic falafel with hummus, beetroot hummus, babaganoush and labneh. All the dips were excellent and the babaganoush especially was brilliant. Ferrero Rocher Slice: 5/5 (Highly recommended) Ever tasted Ferrero Rocher in a cake? This is it! Each bite is eating one Ferrero and we're swooning over this. Perfection in every bite. Aroma's Cafe is the place to be in this awesome weather with your near and dear ones and you surely will enjoy the food and ambience.