The Busiest Cafe Of Powai: Aroma Is Just Perfect In Terms Of Food & Ambience

Cafes

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

View 5 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

With a couple of outlets all over Mumbai, Aroma's Cafe is a brand in itself. Known to be one of the best and busiest cafes in Mumbai, it is premium in terms of food and ambience. Located right in the centre of Powai, in the posh Hiranandani Gardens area, Aroma's Cafe is a cosy and warm setting. With indoor and outdoor seating available, it has something for everyone's needs in terms of ambience and food. We had: Nutella Hazelnut Coffee: 5/5 For all the Chocolate and Coffee lovers out there. Made with love with rich coffee and thick Nutella. We love this! Oriental Spice Tea: 4/5 Where there is coffee, we need tea also. An exotic Indian, Ceylon and Chinese blend flavoured with cinnamon, ginger, vanilla, orange peel and clove. Fresh and delightful! Creamy Garlic Mushrooms: 4.5/5 Deliciously thick and creamy, mushrooms tossed in garlic and white sauce served with olive focaccia bread is our absolute go-to in this cold weather. Mezze Platter: 4.5/5 One of our favourite mains yet. Fresh pita bread with fantastic falafel with hummus, beetroot hummus, babaganoush and labneh. All the dips were excellent and the babaganoush especially was brilliant. Ferrero Rocher Slice: 5/5 (Highly recommended) Ever tasted Ferrero Rocher in a cake? This is it! Each bite is eating one Ferrero and we're swooning over this. Perfection in every bite. Aroma's Cafe is the place to be in this awesome weather with your near and dear ones and you surely will enjoy the food and ambience.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

