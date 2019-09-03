The Classic Kulfi Goes The Modern Way

Bombay Kulfi a place where you can go from the classics to the modern versions of Kulfi all under one roof. We went as a group and hence got to explore a lot of their kulfis. Here is what we tried: -5 must-tries as per me • Guava chilli- It's a must-try. The guava chilli combo is absolutely divine for someone who has a spicy tooth but loves Kulfi •Bery Yoghurt- The star. I loved it. It's a definite must-try. •Shahi Gulab-Oh it's an absolutely refreshing rose Kulfi. True to its name. • Classic Malai kulfi- They serve it in a modern version with a layer of chocolate and sprinklers. Personally, I loved the Kulfi without chocolate and sprinklers. •Mango Kulfi-If you love mangoes. This is it. Subtle, intense and tingles the taste buds in the right places. Others that we tried, • Red velvet kulfi- I was expecting something intense cheesecake types Kulfi but somehow I couldn't get the intense taste of red velvet. In fact, it's subtle and super light on the palate and yet refreshing. • The Black currant kulfi- It was a candy which lacked the black currant taste unless you reach the base. Tip: just like a movie you have to go right to end to get the Black currant flavour cause that's where all the black currant is. •Rangeela-For the sheer love of colors, I ordered rangeela. It was good.