This Sea Food Restaurant Serves Authentic Maharashtrian & Malwani Cuisines!

There was a time when the Andheri crowd had to travel across Mumbai to taste authentic seafood or settle for less in the neighbourhood restaurants. Now they can ferry amongst fishes, dance with lobsters, and rest with clams right in their vicinity. The new Nav Chaitanya is here for all seafood needs. Nav Chaitanya is a sequel of Chaitanya, Dadar and after luring diners with Malwani and Maharashtrian cuisines, they recently opened up next to DN Nagar, Metro station. The restaurant is decently stretched out with a capacity of around 25 to 30 diners and is always buzzing. Upholstered wooden furniture's and sofas, golden dim lights, vintage homely artefacts, and few cooking paintings make for a perfect ambience. The interiors are designed to give a rural feel to the dining experience which is a big miss in this era. It's like a home away from home feeling. Coming to the menu, it's decently paired with unique cuisines from Maharashtrian kitchens fully austere and traditional. The use of mild & spicy ingredients is an amazing culinary affair. Pick anything from the menu and it's worth having. For starters, we had Tandoori Crabs grilled in tandoor with slather homemade tandoori paste over fresh sea crabs, and fresh Tandoori Lobsters marinade with Indian spices. For mains, there is Special Prawns Thali with Fried Prawns, Masala, Bhujna, Jawala Kismoor, Sabji, Fish Curry, Solkadhi, Chapati and Prawns Rice. In similar lines, is Crabs Thali with same items but with a crab curry. You cannot miss the desserts here. There is healthy Nachnicha Halwa (Ragi Halwa) & Ukadiche Modak. I bet you can't resist them and will ask for more. With pocket-friendly menu and great hospitality, Nav Chaitanya knows how to impress you and comfort you with great food. So look no further, travel by metro, and land straight to this restaurant for a great seafood meal.