Drop By This Outlet For Yummiest & Cheesiest Pizza, Breads & Much More!

La pino'z is one of the best Pizza Restaurants in mumbai. They have an amazing ambience and the staff is damn welcoming. The service is quite efficient and fast, And it is a kind of self-service. Ordered, -La Pinoz Paneer - The dish included cheese, smokey paneer, capsicum and Olives The pizza was still hot and Delicious. the base was really crispy -Mac and Cheese This is my personal favorite. The cheese was melting. -Cheese Garlic bread. This is what you call an authentic cheese garlic bread. Other restaurants use really hard bread. The bread was soft, loaded with garlic and Cheese. It is a great dish! -7 cheese Pizza They use 7 types of cheese in this dish and it is totally worth it. Must try.