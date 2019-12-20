Unbelievable Prices & Amazing Food At This Cafe In Andheri

Global street cafe marks its territory for well-made food at the most adorable rates. Starts at 7 am. Early risers and office goers have a place to look into for breakfast. Poha/upmas/bun maskas serving you hot and fresh. The best part is that you will not see such reasonable prices elsewhere and this a great strength right now. Started with onion parathas - asked the chef no chillies and zero oil to this and came just as instructed. Superb! Cut in a pizza shape and served with curd and pickles. Masala Cheese Omelette - very neat on the pancake style as the base. Mixed with herbs and spices and given the mini cheesy layer above. Easy and good again. Egg Bhurji Pulao - rice cooked in a pan with the mixed vegetables. The only thing I felt that the bhurji was less and not evenly distributed. Rest was good. Served with curd and papad. Cinnamon Cake with Ice cream - a homemade mini cake having the cinnamon and walnut filling. Prepared by one of the restaurant partners mothers, this is pure bliss. Overall - like said, pricing is a steal deal. Simple curtain and delicious till the end. Will head back for their rice and Maggie next time.