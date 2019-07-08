Enjoy A Wide Range Of Amazing Delicacies At This Beautiful Place In Bandra

Veranda is an amazing place at such a perfect location of Pali Hill Bandra. It is only about 1.1 km from Bandra Station (West). There are so many restro pubs and cafes around, out of all Veranda Bandra has an excellent crafted place. Great ambience and lovely vibes are what the place offers. The manager guided us very properly with the food menu and really all that delicacies proved to be really tasty and mouthwatering ones. Started with starters Cottage Cheese Triligy, it had three types of Panner Malai Tikka Panner, Jafrani Panner, Tulsi Panner and served with different flavors of mayonnaise and panner were so soft and amazing as it really melted with an excellent taste inside the mouth, next was Raja Dahi Burma. It was amazingly crafted Baked Yogurt served along with Tramuljan Chatni, pomegranate reduction, friters, and green chutney and it was damn amazing, Noisu Idli's looked spicy at first glance but on tasting but it had perfect spicy ingredient and idlis toasted in a hot garlic sauce made it damn tasty, next was Aloo tTkkies which they tag it as essential were served with green chutney and trust me it had that great crunchiness and served with a sauce above. It really tasted marvelous. Next served, Tangra paneer - it had that five spice flavour served with dark soya sauce, green capsicum and sesame. Then came the main course. They have an amazing concept of combo meals. I ordered Lassoni Palak Paneer which was served with lemon rice, baby basil and tomato kulcha and it was amazing. Only one shortfall was the palak wasn't that amazing but when had with paneer it tasted good. Another combo served was all vegetables stuffed rice served with exotic veggies, fried rice, Thai salad along with soya sauce. Really the blench of the combo was great and perfect. At last, was served with two amazing desserts Gulkand Choco Bar and white chocolate Totino. Trust me it took my mouth totally away to it and can't stop myself from gulping it. Overall, Its an amazing place serving amazing delicacies with great staff and hospitality.