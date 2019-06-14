Versova Social- Socialize With Great Food

Versova Social is full of socialites and you'll find many TV stars, actors and actresses here. The vibe here is great and the ambience is also good, mainly for meetups. The bar here looks good. We ordered a Chicken Bao, Chicken Malai, Chicken Death Wings, Spaghetti Chicken Noodles & Chocolate Chutzah. The Chicken Bao to start off with was amazing. The masala inside the soft bao was great. The Chicken Malai was okayish. The Death Wings were the best here. It was super spicy and just awesome. They had to give us a lemonade after completing all 6 pieces but they didn't serve us that. The Spaghetti Noodles here was good but the quantity was so less it was not sufficient for one person also. We ended the meal with a dessert and that was The Chocolate Chutzah. It was served with chocolate syrup and had nuts pieces of Ferro Rocher and rich chocolate. It was very yummy and we love it. Overall this place is good. The staff was really not trained here. The staff here was taken aback. The hospitality was pathetic. We had to wait for min 5 mins to give the next order. To call for a glass of water was another wait of 5 mins. The service was totally not up to the mark at all. It would be great if the staff was decent.