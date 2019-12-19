Party Animals, Have A Freaky Friday Or A Sloshed Saturday At This Lounge

I have visited True Tramm Trunk in Juhu a lot of times, but I recently visited their BKC branch, and I loved the overall feel of the place. The ambience, gourmet food and drinks left me amazed. And what caught my eye was their cocktails and mocktails with the funny names served in desi style. And they have some amazing alcoholic Golaritas which took me back to the good old days. To sum it up, it’s an amazing place with good drinks, food, music, and ambience. So, if you wanna have a freaky Friday or sloshed Saturday or want to spend any weekday chilling with the colleagues, then True Tramm Trunk is the perfect place for you.