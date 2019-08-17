Shaadi Shoppers! Here's The Why And Where For Ethnic Wear, At Santacruz SV Road
Prima Czar
At the time of our visit, this particular outlet of Prima Czar was offering discounts to the tune of 50%-70% on older ranges, and we rushed right in to investigate. So this brand promises to offer formal, ceremonial, and bespoke clothing, exclusively for men. It's been around since 2012, and is pretty much a fundamental fixture to this line of stores.
Get great belts, lovely ties and cool cufflinks from here, if you've already sorted out the rest of your outfit. Everything here is made to measure, and you'll love their range of fabrics.
Saawree
And here we go, this one's great for women's ensembles that are for OTT occasions. They've got dress materials, readymade lehengas, skirt and top combos, and saaris, too! The range starts at INR 1500, and we adored the huge range of emboidered fabrics with gota work on them. This one's a fundamental stop if you're looking for something that's opulent and stylish. Best part is they'e ready to customize outifts, too! Just visit at least two weeks in advance.
Lagna Sutra
Lagna Sutra's got (nearly) the A-Z of what you need at a wedding - whethr you're a bride, groom or guest. We loved that the men's range was super exhaustive - we found so many sober options, despite the range being predominantly for the Big Fat Indian Wedding. The range of men's kurtas starts at INR 2,000. They've got three-piece suits as well, which will cost you INR 7,000 and up. Safas and fetas from here will cost you INR 2,000 and up.
We did love this shop more for the dudes, but ladies, the pretty range of lehengas starts at INR 10,000, and is totally worth a skim.
Trendsetter
On the corner that separates SV Road from Station road, this store is huge. Like, 2 floors huge. So you can be sure that you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to traditional wear here. The price range is varied, so lehengas from here will cost you INR 5,000 and up, saaris start at a modest INR 1500, and men's sherwanis will cost you INR 4500 and up.
Best part? There's a great range for kids, as well. Everything from the kids range starts at INR 1000 - chaniya cholis, little suits and sherwanis, et al.
Rajkamal
Another unmissable store in this stretch, Rajkamal, too has garments for both men and women. Although we're partial to the women's collection here (INR 2,000 onwards), the men's collection doesn't disappoint - they've got only dressier pieces, that's all. The range for sherwanis starts at INR 5,000. We loved the curation of lehengas and saaris in the women's range, so do drop by for those.
Roopkala
While Roopkala is most known for their beautiful saaris, we loved the range of gowns, salwar suits and lehengas, too. We're a little surprised they don't get more of the limelight! The lehengas are on the higher end of the price spectrum - INR 10,000 and up.The gowns will cost you INR 12,000 and up. The salwar suits will cost you around INR 8,000 and up. Yes, it's all pretty pricey, but some occasions call for it! The saaris will cost you INR 1700 and up.
They've got kurtis as well, so go through them, too!
Magic Mirror
This store, we found, is pretty on-trend. We've all been seeing that lovely combo of crop tops with swirly skirts, and Magic Mirror offers those, aplenty! While it's all pretty up there when it comes to price, we think the starting range (INR 10,000) is still pretty reasonable when you're dressing for a huge occasion. We saw top and skirt sets with many experimental designs, like poncho tops, one shoulder tops, and cold-shoulder ones as well. The range for gowns starts at INR 11,000, and there's many experimental designs in this range too!
Manyavar
Ah, Manyavar. It's tough for us to get over those adorable AF ads, but we'll try (until the next one comes out, anyway). Manyavar's got a wide, wide range for men, women and kids. The range for men's sherwanis starts at INR 9,999 and it's not sober... In fact, the whole range is as regal as can be. There's also lovely brooches and neckpieces for men who'd love some (traditional) accessorizing. The women's range starts at INR 9,999 as well, and follows the same regal theme. The kid's range is restricted to boys, but we're sure a lovely range for little girls is underway. All in all, this one's unmissable. But you already know that!
Telarica
Jinaam's Telarica is another men's wear store with a huge range of ethnic and formal wear for men. The range for formals starts at INR 800, and the range for ethnic wear starts at INR 2,000. Head here for wearable outfits that might work for you if you prefer keeping things super simple, and fairly pocket-friendly.
Sama's
One of the few smaller designer boutiques in this stretch, this one's been around for nearly 15 years! We visited on a Tuesday, but it was full of excited shoppers. This store is retail-only, so if you need something quickly, this is the place to go. The range starts at INR 2500, and goes up to INR 15,000. They've got mostly dressy kurtis and gowns.
Kora
Kora's a bit of a legendary outlet in this area. Kora offers a mix of traditional and haute couture ensembles, and is a store that'll have you falling for many, many outfits. Kora offers readymades and bespoke tailoring as well, and we think going here is a rite of passage if you're a groom-to-be. We loved the range of bandhgalas, sherwanis and suits. The range starts at INR 10,000, and it's super premium.
Dressline
Kalki
Kalki's a big name, and we're sure it needs no introduction! At the time of our visit, there were massive discounts, and we're told there's discounts nearly all year round! The range starts at INR 10,000 for lehengas, INR 5,000 for anarkali suits, and the gowns start at INR 10,000 too. It's a win-win, because it's a big brand, and the prices are so reasonable. And if you're not in it for reasonable, there's pricier pieces too - we saw an opulent lehenga that cost around INR 60,000.
Panihari
We know, shopping for readymades isn't ideal for the bride-to-be, so Panihari is a great bet for the bride who wants things exactly her way. The range starts at INR 5,000 for dresses, and for saaris, the range starts at INR 1,000 for and can go up to INR 5,000. This is another store you're definitely not gonna miss... It's expansive! This one's only for the ladies.
Basuree
Basuree's got apparel for men and women, both.The range for men's salwar suits will cost the discerning groom INR 10,000 and up. The range of grand lehengas will cost you around the same, but obviously it can go up way higher. The range of saaris will start around INR 4,000.
Raas
And here's another one that's foolproof for an OTT bridal lehenga. And the OTT bridal saari. Raas is one of the more popular places The range for bridal lehengas starts at INR 7,000, and the range for saaris starts at INR 3,000. There's also the option of having your outfit designed, if you need something super personalised!
