Shaadi Shoppers! Here's The Why And Where For Ethnic Wear, At Santacruz SV Road

Lagna Sutra's got (nearly) the A-Z of what you need at a wedding - whethr you're a bride, groom or guest. We loved that the men's range was super exhaustive - we found so many sober options, despite the range being predominantly for the Big Fat Indian Wedding. The range of men's kurtas starts at INR 2,000. They've got three-piece suits as well, which will cost you INR 7,000 and up. Safas and fetas from here will cost you INR 2,000 and up.

We did love this shop more for the dudes, but ladies, the pretty range of lehengas starts at INR 10,000, and is totally worth a skim.