Tried Them All? Our Guide To The Best Pani Puri Joints In Mumbai

On one hand there’s the popular Elco at Hill Road {INR 70} and Punjab Sweet House {INR 50} on Pali Naka, that are known for their balanced proportions of masala and fillings. Then there’s Karachi Sweets {INR 50} – an old favourite for its taste and chilled pani puri.

If you go to Santa Cruz, do stop by Ram and Shyam {INR 30}, for we have been told, they serve one of the best tasting pani puris in the city. Quite filling, so go with an appetite. You an also stop by at Sharma Chaat Bhandar in Vile Parle.