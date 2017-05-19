It starts with ‘bhaiyya chutney zyada daalna’ and moves on to either tears trickling down or tongues clicking in satisfaction. Whether it’s the pani, the fillings or the puri itself, the experience of eating pani puri defines summers for us. We collated a list of places you can head to, in the city. Do tell us your favourites too.
Tried Them All? Our Guide To The Best Pani Puri Joints In Mumbai
Bandra, Santa Cruz, Juhu
On one hand there’s the popular Elco at Hill Road {INR 70} and Punjab Sweet House {INR 50} on Pali Naka, that are known for their balanced proportions of masala and fillings. Then there’s Karachi Sweets {INR 50} – an old favourite for its taste and chilled pani puri.
If you go to Santa Cruz, do stop by Ram and Shyam {INR 30}, for we have been told, they serve one of the best tasting pani puris in the city. Quite filling, so go with an appetite. You an also stop by at Sharma Chaat Bhandar in Vile Parle.
Andheri - Malad
Andheri people swear by Monsoon- The Chaat Corner {INR 40} in Lokhandwala for getting the spice quotient right. Their pani puri section is always crowded, so go here on a lighter day. Then there’s Bhola Chaat Bhandar, recommended by us earlier – it’s famous for the super tasty pani puris they make. They’re super particular about hygiene and use only mineral water to make their pani puris. The chaat is made to perfection with the right balance of flavours. The stall is super famous in the area, so it won’t be difficult to hunt it down. It’s located at the beginning of the highway and there’s plenty of parking space around too.
Malad dwellers suggest MM Mithaiwala, located at Malad station. It’s hard to miss as it’s one of the prominent shops outside the station.
Kandivali - Borivali
Shree Ram Sweets {INR 30} at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali {W} is touted as one of the best in the area. You can also visit Shree Ji’s and Jain Sweet & Bhelpuri House {INR 45} in Borivali for some delish pani puri.
Dadar - Lower Parel
If hunger pangs strike you in office often, take a break and head to Trupti, situated on the ground floor of Palladium Mall in Lower Parel. Anna Purna Chaat Bhandar at Ranade Road in Dadar is also highly recommended for it’s insanely good pani puris.
SoBo
Now, a lot of people have recommended B Road Pani Puri and Vithal’s near Capital Cinema in SoBo, owing to their great taste. You can also visit Kailash Parbat in Colaba for this is their only branch that serves the most delicious pani puri. We were advised against going for the other outlets.
Sion- Chembur
We have raved about Guru Kripa in Sion for its amazing samosa-chhole, but turns out, they do great pani puris too. How do we thank you, Guru Kripa? If you’re ever in Chembur and want to get yourself a plate, head to Vig at Chembur Camp. We’re told Patel Pani Puri in Ghatkopar is also worth visiting.
