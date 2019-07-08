Worli's Most Lit-Up Place- Welcome To Light House Cafe

If you're at Worli, this place never goes unnoticed. Lighthouse Cafe is and will always be one of the famous cafes to visit in. It is situated in Sunville Banquets just below the flyover. The ambience of this place is something different. It's a typical bar but with a design of Mumbaikar style. Its service was pretty much decent as well. I and my friends had ordered the following food items. Appetizers: -Jerk Chicken -Fish And Chips Chicago Pizza : -Meat Lovers Drinks: -Long Island Iced Tea -Bull Frog Dessert: -Rolled Up For Tripping Overall, it was a great experience. Food: 4/5 Ambience: 4/5 Service: 4/5